Greek-owned ships a primary target of the Houthis

Not a single ship of Russian interests has been attacked in the 219 incidents reported by Ambrey over the past 11 months

Greek-owned ships in the Red Sea are at greatest risk of attack by the Houthi group and remain important targets along with ships from Western countries.

According to data from maritime security provider Ambrey presented by Lloyd’s List, of the 219 attacks that took place with either drones or missiles on ships, 49 involved Greek-owned ships.

Greek-owned ships are involved in 26% of Houthi incidents (measured by deadweight tonnage), while European ships of Swiss, Danish and British interests are also targeted.

Ships from the world’s second largest shipowner, China, are underrepresented, with only eight reported incidents involving Chinese-owned ships (three bulk carriers, four container ships and one aframax tanker).

Not a single ship of Russian interests has been attacked in the 219 incidents reported by Ambrey over the past 11 months.

The findings support an earlier analysis by Lloyd’s List in September, which investigated 83 of the Houthi’s most serious strikes and concluded that ships of Chinese and Russian interests were not targets of the Iranian-backed rebels of Yemen.

