Titan Group aims at the rapid licensing of the IFESTOS project

Titan Group is seeking the inclusion of its investment, under the name IFESTOS, with a budget of 584 million euros, in the law on strategic investments, in order to achieve quick licensing.

It concerns the factory of the cement industry in Kamari, Boeotia, with the project having already received 234-million-euro funds from the EU Innovation Fund.

The management of Titan said that IFESTOS aims to capture almost all carbon emissions from the Kamari plant, i.e. 1.9 million tons of CO per year. Upon completion of the investment, the plant will produce cement with a zero carbon footprint, meeting the ever-increasing needs for sustainable building materials and helping to meet the country’s climate goals by 2050.

In addition to the environmental benefits, IFESTOS will contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of Greek industry in an international environment of high demands due to the energy transition and will contribute to attracting additional investments to the country along the carbon capture and storage value chain. It will also significantly contribute to the increase of exports of high value-added products and the creation of direct and indirect jobs during the construction and operation of the project.

Study

Titan Group recently signed a FEED-Front End Engineering & Design contract with thyssenkrupp Polysius, which will use the latest CO2 separation technology, designing and equipping the first furnace with oxygen combustion technology. The modernization of the second furnace will use the relevant latest generation technology: Pure Oxyfuel, a pure oxygen combustion system. This will make it possible to capture almost 100% of CO2 emissions.

Titan’s request will be in consultation until 3.11.24.