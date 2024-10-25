Gerekou: TUI Futureshapers Greece reflects shared values ​​for sustainable tourism 

The TUI FutureShapers Greece program promotes “innovation, sustainability and creativity in the critical sectors of tourism, gastronomy, culture and other important sectors,” the president of the Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO), Angela Gerekou, stated.

The program is introduced for the first time in Greece by the TUI Care Foundation and Wise Greece, under the auspices of the GNTO.

Gerekou underlined that this initiative is essential for highlighting the unique traditions, products and talents of our country, while at the same time it supports more than eight UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The contribution of the GNTO and the TUI Care Foundation, with the assistance of the Athens University of Economics and the Harokopio University, as well as the support from Municipalities, Regions and local bodies is a decisive factor for the successful implementation and dissemination of the program’s objectives, strengthening the local communities and promoting sustainable development and innovation throughout the country,” pointed out, among other things, the President of the GNTO.

Concluding, she stated that the GNTO will be a constant supporter of this initiative, as it is an important step towards a more sustainable and resilient tourism in the future, perfectly aligned with the vision of tourism as a force for change and development.