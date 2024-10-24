Psalidopoulos on the 100 years of “N”: It is at the forefront of credible information

Michalis Psalidopoulos (Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens & Advisor, Institute for Hellenic Growth and Prosperity, American College of Greece), spoke at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference about the impact of the financial press, but also about the anniversary volume for the 100 years of “N”.

“The financial press plays a crucial role for the business sector and its activities. It is a key source of information on current economic trends, markets, changes in legislation and technological developments,” Psalidopoulos stressed.

“Access to reliable sources and analysis helps to understand the global environment and how it can affect business strategies,” he noted.

“Naftemporiki has been fulfilling this goal for 100 years. Starting as a bulletin, turned into the newspaper we know today and the channel it has opened. It is at the forefront of credible information and has taken on a socially important role, bringing once a year policy makers and business people into a conference where crucial discussions are held.”

“Naftemporiki addressed us and I had the honor to undertake this edition. An expert in shipping was sought and she was found in the person of the professor of the University of Crete, Ms Gelina Harlaftis, an expert in matters of shipping in Greece,” he said.

“Naftemporiki is also focused on issues of trade, so we turned to professor Ms Valia Aranitou, with extensive experience, both theoretical and practical, in trade.”

Ms Georgia Panselina and Mr Thanasis Antoniou undertook the portraits and biographies. I also wrote about agriculture, industry, economic policy and the various dilemmas faced by the representatives of the Greek economy over the course of 100 years, as a result of which we have this publication of which we are very proud and I think it will be very useful both for you and for the readers.”

“I want to warmly thank Mr Giorgos Melissanidis and Mr Spyros Ktenas for their help and support, as well as Mrs Hafousidou, Mr Nikas and Mr Konstantopoulos, as well as other experienced shipping associates who helped us in our quest for a satisfactory final product,” Psalidopoulos concluded.