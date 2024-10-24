Hellenic Cables to supply key infrastructure for Dutch grid expansion

Cenergy Holdings announced that Hellenic Cables, its cables segment, signed a multi-year framework with Enexis Netbeheer for a landmark project aimed at reinforcing and expanding the electricity grid in the Netherlands.

According to the announcement, Enexis Netbeheer, one of the country’s largest electricity network operators, has awarded Hellenic Cables a Frame Agreement as part of a 2.3-billion-euro investment program which will enhance the power distribution infrastructure across the Dutch provinces of Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Brabant, and Limburg.

The investment project, set to run over the next 12 years, provides for the installation of more than 76,000 km of new cables. The initial duration of the framework is eight years with an extension option for another four years, and Hellenic Cables will supply 40,000 km of medium-voltage cables and 36,000 km of low-voltage cables required to modernize local grids, ensuring reliable power delivery in an increasingly electrified society.

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, stated: “Hellenic Cables is honored to have been selected by Enexis Netbeheer to participate in this critical infrastructure project. Our commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability aligns perfectly with Enexis’ goals for securing the energy future of the Netherlands. This project not only strengthens our presence in the Dutch power distribution market but also represents a sizable step in Europe’s clean energy transition.”

Hellenic Cables has been consistently investing and expanding its manufacturing capacity, standing ready to support Europe’s decarbonization and electrification goals.

The collaboration between Hellenic Cables and Enexis Netbeheer is an example of how Hellenic Cables can support leading network operators in the advancement of Europe’s energy grid. Based on a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, this partnership will play a pivotal role in ensuring a stable and secure energy future for the Netherlands and beyond.