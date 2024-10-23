Tryfon at the 3rd “N” Economic Conference: The role of the pharmaceutical industry is increasingly important

“The pharmaceutical industry must have as important a role as possible because it will make Europe and our country independent from third countries,” emphasized Theodoros Tryfon, Co CEO of the ELPEN Group and President of the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Industry Union during his speech at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference.

“It is now a priority area for the EU to give more incentives to confront Asia and the USA,” Tryfon said and added: “It has the conditions to develop even more in Greece. 10 new factories and 14 research centers are already being prepared, while the fact that they are being built outside of Attica will help decentralization and the return of scientists who have gone abroad.”

Tryfon noted that the investment clawback made the Greek pharmaceutical industry for the period 2019-2026 to invest over 1.2 billion euros.

“Despite representing 20% of the market, the Greek pharmaceutical industry has 85% of investments and 60% of jobs with a significant contribution to the country’s GDP,” Tryfon concluded.