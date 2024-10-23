Theodorikakos to 3rd “N” Economic Forum: Citizens are at the heart of our policies

The Minister of Development, Takis Theodorikakos, spoke about the new production model at the 3rd “Naftemporiki” economic conference entitled “Productive Greece in the next decade.”

Theodorikakos stated: “It is a special pleasure for me but also an honor to be here today”, adding that he wants to share “some thoughts about the future of Greece.”

“I spoke about the national necessity of restructuring the Greek economy and promoting a new production model”, he noted, speaking of “a modern, competitive, innovative and extroverted Greece”.

“A new productive model of innovation and extroversion, which responds to competition and challenges,” the Minister of Development added.

Furthermore, Theodorikakos stressed that incentives are provided to businesses, such as financial tools, business facilitation, and access to loans, as well as to small and medium sized enterprises.

“We aspire,” as he said, “to fill the investment gap created in the decade of the crisis.”

“At the same time, we are moving forward with a second round of reforms to reduce bureaucratic procedures, with the aim of facilitating businesses, especially those with export activity,” the Minister of Development underlined.

The government’s goal, as he said, is for “Greece to become an attractive destination for investments.”

However, he spoke of a balanced growth throughout Greece. “Greece cannot be divided into different speeds,” noting that “each region should utilize its own potential.”

Theodorikakos stressed that “citizens are at the center of our policies”, while he said that the government aims “to improve the daily life of citizens.”

He focused on the government’s goals to increase the minimum wage to 950 euros in three years and the average wage to 1,500 euros, because, as he said, “we want our children to return to Greece.”