Metlen: Metal recovery plant starts operation on a pilot basis

The new metals recovery unit of Metlen Energy and Metals in Sindos, Thessaloniki, is about to start operating on a pilot basis.

According to the planning of the administration, the unit is expected to start early December. As emphasized by the leadership of Metlen, this is a pioneering project of international standards, which can give a significant lead and a strong competitive advantage in the field of the group’s mining activity.

The investment amounts to 30 million euros and concerns the political operation of the unit in a critical sector such as the recovery of metals from the residues of mining activity and secondary materials. This is significantly important especially at a time when Europe is looking for ways to secure metals for its energy transition, but also to support modern economic activities.

The unit will be able to receive residues from other production processes, which will have quantities of specific metals to be recovered – produced, as well as from other secondary materials, which are produced by various industrial processes, and which also possess exploitable quantities of metals.

Metal recovery is the treatment of various residues that contain quantities of precious metals, with the aim of recovering only the pure precious metal, without impurities. In the case of Metlen’s new unit, the specific process is the result of the group’s Research and Development department.