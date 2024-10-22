PPC to issue 500 million senior notes due 2031

Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced that it intends to issue a 500 million euros aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2031, subject to market conditions and demand.

The proceeds will be used to fund ongoing expansion capital expenditure projects of PPC and its subsidiaries and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering, according to an announcement to the Athens stock market.

Moreover, PPC intends to have the notes listed on the official list of Euronext Dublin and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market thereof, or on another appropriate trading venue in the European Union.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and HSBC Continental Europe are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Physical Bookrunners and BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH, Société Générale, Alpha Bank S.A., Eurobank S.A., National Bank of Greece S.A., Optima bank S.A., Piraeus Bank S.A., Ambrosia Capital Hellas Single Member S.A., AXIA Ventures Group Limited and Euroxx Securities S.A. are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering.

The roadshow is expected to commence on 21 October 2024.