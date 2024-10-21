Papastergiou to “N”: The plan to avoid digital bureaucracy

The digitization of the country has progressed significantly, the Minister of Digital Governance stated in an interview with “Naftemporiki”.

What is required is not only digital services, but also the simplification of all procedures so that the citizen, with simple movements through his mobile phone, can easily and quickly process his transactions with the public, insurance companies or energy and telecommunications providers. In other words, the goal is to avoid the so-called digital bureaucracy, as the citizen knows well that the public sector has many complex procedures.

Among the ministry’s priorities is the Personal Number granted to each citizen as well as the possibility for citizens to give their consent for the digital extraction and availability of their data, through the Gov.gr Wallet platform. These are huge steps in the fight against bureaucracy, the minister underlined.

Papastergiou also referred to the new effort for road safety through the use of technology, the issues of connectivity, competition in the telecommunications market, the abolition of copper, as well as the issue of harmonizing the limits of electromagnetic radiation based on the international standards.