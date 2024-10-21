Which companies give breath to the Athens stock exchange?

Although the Athens Stock Exchange still remains far from its recent peaks, its +1.9% weekly gains seem to have improved investor sentiment.

And this is largely due to the selective support of the High Capitalization shares of the domestic market.

Which ones stood out?

PPC is among the main “protagonists” of these days, as it managed to return above 12 euros, bridging the distance from this year’s highs (and 10-year highs) of 12.5 euros. The change in the week is estimated at +4.3%, which has brought the valuation close to 4.7 billion euros.

Autohellas has gained 6.6%, recovering to 11 euros, in an attempt to move from the recent lows of 10.3 euros.

Having five consecutive “green” sessions, Alpha Bank’s stock seems to be finding… pace again, gaining +4.7% and returning above 1.5 euros. Of course, the under-performance in relation to the rest of the banks is maintained at high levels.

Staying in the same sector, the Piraeus share shows a cumulative increase of 4.3%. Nevertheless, it needs more “fuel” in order to break the strong resistance of 4 euros.

As for Eurobank, it has recorded weekly gains of 3.4%.

Special mention must be made of Aegean Airlines, whose share had previously been at the lowest level of the last 12 months (10 euros). This week’s +5.1% is undoubtedly a good starting point for the listed company to… wake up and cover the lost ground.

Moreover, gains of 3%-3.5% have been recorded by Metlen, ELVALHALCOR and Coca – Cola.