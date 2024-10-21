Piraeus port reducing losses in transit cargo

Losses to transit cargo at the port of Piraeus from the ongoing diversion of ships around the Cape of Good Hope due to the turmoil in the Red Sea are being limited.

The decline is mainly focused on transit cargo rather than domestic, which shows profitable results.

According to data from Cosco Shipping Port, a total of 387,000 containers were handled from Piers II and III in September 2024, compared to 396,000 TEUs in the same period of 2023, marking a 2.3% drop.

The drop in container handling in August 2024 compared to the same month of 2023 stood at 4.3%.

In January-September 2024, the handling of containers from piers II and III fell by 9.7% compared to the same period in 2023.

In total, 3.107 million containers were handled in the nine months, compared to 3.442 million in the same period of 2023.

It is also pointed out that in the period January-August 2024, the handling of containers from piers II and III declined by 10.7%.

At the pier I managed by PPA SA. traffic in September 2024 reached 53,000 TEUs against 50,000 TEUs in August.

The total handling of containers in the 36 ports controlled by Cosco Shipping Ports, a member of the Cosco Shipping Group, continued to increase in September 2024 by 1.1% (9.388 million containers versus 9.287 million in the same month of 2023).

In the first nine months of 2024, a total of 83.147 million containers were handled by Cosco’s 36 ports, compared to 77.836 million in the corresponding period of 2023, up 6.8%.

Agreement with CSSC

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and COSCO Shipping Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in Shanghai.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Wen Gang, Chairman of CSSC. While welcoming Mr. Wan Min, Chairman of COSCO Shipping Group, he stated that China State Shipbuilding Corporation is striving to become a world-class shipbuilding enterprise.