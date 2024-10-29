Hellenic Maritime Forum 2024: Exploring the Future of Maritime Industry

On November 19th and 20th, maritime professionals from across the Hellenic region and beyond will converge in Athens for the highly anticipated Hellenic Maritime Forum. This prestigious event promises to be a dynamic platform for industry stakeholders, including shipowners, ship managers, ports, regulators, classification societies, technology companies, and suppliers, to delve into critical issues shaping the maritime sector.

At the forefront of discussions will be the imperative of decarbonization.

As the global push for sustainability gains momentum, the maritime industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. Participants will engage in a firm dialogue on innovative strategies and technologies aimed at achieving greener and more sustainable maritime operations.

In addition to environmental concerns, the forum will also shine a spotlight on seafarer well-being and safety. Recognizing the vital role played by maritime professionals, sessions will delve into ways to enhance working conditions, promote mental health, and ensure the safety of seafarers at sea.

Furthermore, digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) will feature prominently on the agenda. With rapid advancements in technology reshaping the maritime landscape, attendees will explore the transformative potential of digital solutions in optimizing vessel performance, enhancing operational efficiency, and maintaining decision-making processes.

A Gala Cocktail Party at the end of the first day, providing attendees with a relaxed and informal setting to network and forge valuable connections. This social gathering promises to be a highlight, fostering camaraderie and collaboration among industry peers.

A key feature of the Hellenic Maritime Forum 2024 will be the dedicated exhibition area, where networking and collaboration will thrive. This space will serve as a vibrant marketplace for companies to showcase their latest technologies, products, and services. Shipowners and maritime professionals will have the invaluable opportunity to engage directly with technology providers, evaluate innovations, and explore partnerships that can drive operational improvements and sustainability in the industry.

As the forum draws to a close on the second day, the excitement will culminate in an Awards Ceremony, where outstanding achievements and contributions to the maritime industry will be celebrated and recognized. This momentous occasion will honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in their respective fields.

The Hellenic Maritime Forum in Athens represents a crucial moment for the maritime community to come together, exchange knowledge, and chart a course toward a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient future. With a diverse range of topics and engaging activities planned, participants can look forward to a truly enriching and rewarding experience.

Hellenic Maritime Forum:

Date: November 19 – 20, 2024

Location: Grand Hyatt Hotel, Athens, Greece

Organizer: IGGS Group

Website: https://hellenicmaritimeforum.com/

Media Sponsor: NAFTEMPORIKI