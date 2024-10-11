UniSystems provides AI solutions

UniSystems is advancing in the provision of services based on Artificial Intelligence.

The IT company, a member of the Quest group, in collaboration with SmartRep, created through Artificial Intelligence the first digital car sales consultant in Greece for BMW Sfakianakis, a member of the Sfakianakis group, one of the largest groups in the automotive field. It is an AI Video Concierge codenamed Jason that interacts with customers via video and voice, offering a sales experience that goes beyond the simple exchange of text messages, as is common with simple chatbots.

The digital assistant will initially provide information on high-profile BMW Sfakianakis models with the prospect of expanding and enriching data for all models in the near future. It also offers the possibility to collect data, schedule test drives and make an appointment with a sales consultant. Its functions also include providing valuable Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) that allow BMW Sfakianakis to effectively manage the digital assistant capabilities and improve them based on customer needs and requirements.

Research and innovation

Panos Cheliotis, Enterprise & Telco BU Director of Uni Systems, spoke about a groundbreaking customer service system that will be a milestone for this market. The company continued in the development and expansion of research and innovation initiatives with participation in various research programs in Greece and abroad. More specifically, UniSystems participated in over 41 new research proposals. Of these, 12 were approved with a total budget of 27 million euros and funding for Uni Systems of approximately 2 million euros.

The company is the IT services arm of the Quest group and, in accordance with its strategy, focuses on partnerships with smaller companies and start-up companies that develop solutions based on modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

UniSystems sales are supported by independent business units targeting the Financial, Public, Private and Telecommunication sectors. Through its subsidiary in Luxembourg, it carries out important IT projects for various European Union Bodies and Organizations in cooperation with leading European IT companies. It also has a presence through subsidiaries or branches in Belgium, Italy, Spain, Romania and Cyprus. It has a presence in clients and projects in over 26 countries mainly in the European Union.