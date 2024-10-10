Fraport Greece: Suspension of operation in 9 regional airports to upgrade runways

Nine regional airports will suspend their operation between November 2024 and February 2025 for runway upgrades, manager Fraport Greece announced.

More specifically, the following airports will be affected.

– Samos Airport (SMI), shutting down November 5, 2024 – November 24, 2024

– Mytilini Airport (MJT), shutting down for 24 hours every Tuesday (00:01 – 23:59) in November 15, 2024 – March 25, 2025

– Corfu Airport (CFU), November 18, 2024 – December 8, 2024 & January 13, 2025 – January 31, 2025

– Cephalonia Airport (EFL), November 25, 2024 – December 15, 2024

– Rhodes Airport (RHO), shutting down for 48 hours from Tuesday, 18:00 to Thursday, 17:59, in December 10, 2024 – January 31, 2025

– Santorini Airport (JTR), January 08, 2025 – January 23, 2025

– Kavala Airport (KVA), January 10, 2025 – January 30, 2025

– Mykonos Airport (JMK), January 25, 2025 – February 15, 2025 and

– Zakynthos Airport (ZTH), February 10, 2025 – to February 28, 2025.

Fraport Greece noted that during the above periods, helicopters will carry out emergency services (airlifts for medical reasons, search & rescue missions, firefighting, humanitarian, state flights and flights of national importance).