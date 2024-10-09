TITAN signs contract with Thyssenkrupp Polysius for a large-scale carbon dioxide capture project

TITAN has signed a FEED-Front End Engineering & Design contract with Thyssenkrupp Polysius for the IFESTOS large-scale carbon dioxide capture project.

According to the announcement, this collaboration is an important step for the implementation of one of the largest projects of its kind in Europe. IFESTOS is to be implemented at the Kamari factory in Viotia, aiming for zero CO2 emissions and an annual production of 3 million tons of zero carbon footprint cement.

As part of the agreement, thyssenkrupp Polysius will design and equip the two furnaces at the Kamari plant with oxygen combustion systems for CO2 capture. First and second generation oxygen combustion and cryogenic capture technologies will combine to capture 98.5% of the plant’s CO2 emissions. Thanks to this approach, more than 1.9 million tons of CO2 emissions per year will be sequestered, representing approximately 12% of the annual emissions from all Greek industrial facilities, making IFESTOS the project with one of the largest carbon sequestration units in Europe.

Marcel Cobuz, chairman of the TITAN Group Executive Committee, said: “This partnership promotes our efforts to achieve net zero emissions and zero carbon cement production. We are committed to driving carbon neutral initiatives with meaningful impact, in alignment with our vision for a more sustainable future. IFESTOS is a complex project and to implement it we are aligning many stakeholders across the value chain at a rapid pace. This project is the largest carbon sequestration project of its kind in Europe and is expected to have an extremely positive impact on achieving our goals for sustainability and in offering ‘green’ cement as a modern material for infrastructure and housing projects.”