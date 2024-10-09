AEGEAN passenger traffic exceeds 12.5 million in Jan-Sept 2024

AEGEAN passenger traffic increased by 5% in the first nine months of 2024, compared to the previous year, exceeding 12.5 million passengers.

At the same time, it carried more than 5.3 million passengers in the third quarter, keeping passenger traffic consistently high. The company also continued to grow during the third quarter of the year offering more than 6.3 million seats (+2% compared to last year), with the total number offered for the nine months of 2024 having exceeded 15.2 million, up 6% compared to the corresponding period last year.

More specifically, passenger traffic on the domestic network registered a steady upward trend in the third quarter, increasing by 6%, while passenger traffic on the international network fell 3% compared to the corresponding period of 2023, mainly reflecting the decrease in activity in Israel and more broadly in the Middle East (Beirut, Amman), but also the significant limitation of activity in chartered flights chosen to address the tight availability of aircraft.

In addition, domestic network growth continues to be fueled by growing traffic to/from the major European long-haul hubs (Frankfurt, London, Istanbul, Dubai), mainly via Athens but also Thessaloniki, which recorded a 3% increase in international traffic, while it is worth noting that direct domestic connections from Thessaloniki to other regions of the country, where AEGEAN now operates to and from 15 destinations in Greece, almost doubled compared to last year.