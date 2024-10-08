Sdoukou visits Skouries; mining project 76% complete

Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou visited the mining project in Skouries, Chalkidiki.

She was informed in detail about the latest developments in environmental technologies and safety protocols applied to the project, including technologies in the field of water and waste management, restoration and environmental monitoring.

According to Hellas Gold, the project is 76% complete. At the same time, the company had the opportunity to highlight the progress made with the consistent implementation of sustainable mining practices, as well as environmental protection measures and economic development in the region. The critical role that it is expected to play in Greece’s “green transition” and its importance both nationally and internationally was also highlighted.

On her part, Sdoukou emphasized that the Skouries project marks a new era for the Greek mining industry. She added that her visit is aimed at verifying the progress of the works and assuring that the ministry is closely monitoring the development of the project.

She underlined that it is a project of strategic importance for Greece as it will contribute to the support of the economy, the creation of new jobs with the recruitment of people from the local community, as well as to the strengthening of the competitiveness of our country on the world map of metals.

“I am particularly pleased to see that the work is progressing at a fast pace and according to the schedule, aiming at its completion in 2025. At the same time, I want to emphasize that the government places special emphasis on the protection of the environment. Companies implementing such projects must strictly adhere to environmental conditions and apply the most modern technologies to reduce the environmental footprint.

Skouries will be the model to be followed by other similar investments, making Greece an attractive destination for investments.”

The President and CEO of EldoradoGold, George Burns, underlined that the company’s commitment to making Skouries a model mine, promoting economic development while protecting the environment, remains firm and thanked the local communities, authorities and government for their continued cooperation. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide the Deputy Minister with a comprehensive presentation of developments at Skouries, which reflect our commitment to protecting the environment, enhancing the well-being of local communities and promoting sustainable development throughout the life of the project,” he added. Burns pointed out that the company remains steadfast in its belief that the Skouries project can play a central role in Europe’s green transition, while positioning Greece as a hub for sustainable mining worldwide.