2025 draft budget tabled in Parliament

The 2025 draft state budget was tabled in Parliament for discussion in the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

According to the draft budget, GDP growth is expected to reach 2.2% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025, compared to forecasts for 0.8% and 1.4% in the Eurozone in the spring review of the European Commission.

Investment is expected to increase by 6.7% in 2024 and 8.4% in 2025, while the unemployment rate is seen falling from 10.3% in 2024 to 9.7% in 2025.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in nominal terms in 2025 is expected to rise by approximately 10 billion euros and the debt to GDP ratio to decrease by 4.6 percentage points. The consumer price index is estimated at 2.7% in 2024 and is expected to decelerate further to 2.1% in 2025.

The draft budget 2025 also includes all the interventions that have been announced during the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The new permanent fiscal measures affecting the budget bring additional fiscal costs in 2025 totaling 1.1 billion euros, while a number of other interventions are financed by resources of the Public Investment Program and the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

As for investment expenditure, it is expected to increase from 13.1 billion euros in 2024 to 14.3 billion euros in 2025, together with the resources of the RRF loan arm.

In 2025, the debt of the General Government is estimated at 361.4 billion euros or 149.1% of GDP, showing a decrease of 4.6 percentage points of GDP compared to 2024.