Avramar rescue hopes

Optimism about the future of Avramar is caused by the fact that all three interested parties appear to have submitted a binding offer.

It is recalled that the three interested parties claiming the Avramar group in the final race are: the Spanish Atitlan, the Aqua Bridge Group from the Emirates and the Greek interest investment fund Diorasis, the main shareholder of Philosofish.

According to sources, the first steps have been taken and an important hurdle has been overcome. And this is a positive development, as there was also the possibility that no bid would be submitted.



Preferred investor in 15-20 days

The banks will use the period of 15-20 days in order to come up with the preferred investor. According to sources, the first assessment of credit institutions is scheduled for next Thursday.

To the extent that the schedule to the end of 2024 is maintained, the Avramar group will have changed hands.



Βasic requirements

The key issue in the submitted proposals is the amount of the “haircut” claimed by the interested parties for the “opening” of the obligations, which is said to exceed half a billion euros and, by extension, the price offered.

Another important factor that is taken into account by the credit institutions is the business plan that accompanies each offer, because the identification of the best viable option is a prerequisite for the smooth continuation for the domestic sector of fish farming