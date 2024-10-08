Cruise companies asking for the implementation of the extraordinary cruise fee per passenger from 2026

Cruise companies have asked for the implementation of the extraordinary cruise fee per passenger from 2026 onwards, in order to avoid any unpleasant consequences in the specific industry.

According to a letter from Majestic International Cruises INC that “Naftemporiki” has at its disposal and signed by two of the most experienced executives in the cruise sector, the company’s general manager Michalis Lambrou and director Theodoros Kontes, “CLIA’s view on implementation of the new fee per cruise passenger from the year 2026 is reasonable because the 2025 cruises are already sold in advance and it is impossible for the companies to pass on the cost to the passengers, which means they will bear it themselves.”



Mykonos – Santorini

The two experienced executives also pointed out that an amount of 10 euros per cruise passenger in the destinations of Mykonos and Santorini would certainly be reasonable and acceptable as long as it starts from 2026.

They also expressed fears that “if the war in the Middle East ends, companies will prefer, instead of Greek destinations, destinations in Egypt, Israel, Lebanon and the southern ports of Turkey, where passenger fees are zero.”

“We are confident that with your own personal intervention, the appropriate solution will be found so as to satisfy the companies operating in the Greek area, without protests and unpleasant results,” the letter added.



“Unforeseen consequences of the increase in costs”

The president of the Union of Cruise Ship Owners & Shipping Agencies, speaking recently to “N” on the subject, had mentioned that “the announcements of the Ministry of Tourism on the implementation of the cruise fee in Mykonos and Santorini, but also in other islands will further increase the cost for passengers who choose Greece.”

He emphasized that the specific announcement was made “without any consultation with the relevant bodies of the sector, as well as the municipal authorities.”