Uber: 47% increase in movements in Athens

Uber characterizes the tourist season in Greece as extremely successful this year, while pointing to an extension of the season.

In Athens, tourist movements in the city increased by an average of 47% compared to the same period last year (July-September 2023). More specifically, the routes in the last quarter to and from the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport increased by 50% compared to 2023. At the same time, for the same period, the routes to and from the port of Piraeus showed an equally upward trend of 80% on average.

An increase of 76% recorded in Thessaloniki

The increased demand for transport started in April, when it was noticed that it was difficult to find taxis. This also verifies the fact that the supply is not enough to cover the demand that arises during the summer, a phenomenon which continued in September, both in Athens and Thessaloniki.