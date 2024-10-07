Italgas plans Greek network’s digitization

Italgas is planning the utilization of the monitoring and operation technology applied to the natural gas distribution network in Italy for the infrastructures of Enaon EDA in Greece.

In particular, as the CEO of Italgas Paolo Gallo mentioned, the plan for Greece foresees the completion of the digitization of the network in the next two years with the installation of new technologies and systems for this purpose.

At the same time, as he added, the company is already developing a similar control center at the headquarters of Enaon EDA in Athens with the prospect of being put into operation in 2025 and therefore “welcoming” the completion of the network digitization project. It is noted that digitization is a key priority in Italgas’ investment program both in Italy and in Greece where it develops similar activities, a fact that is reflected in the opening of a new control center in the city of Florence.

This center is a cluster of technological innovations that allows remote monitoring and management of the company’s entire distribution network in Italy (74,000 km) in real time, significantly optimizing both network security and performance. For this purpose, Italgas has developed a special software called “DANA” which will be used accordingly in the Greek case. In addition, the application of this technology in the network allows the collection of data to perform analysis at any time across the network.

The ‘Nimbus’ smart meters

In the same direction, Italgas has developed a new meter called “Nimbus”, already measuring 20,000 activated such systems in Italy. As “Naftemporiki” has written in a previous report, a similar plan exists for Greece as well, with the existing Development Program providing for the total replacement of the old meters with the new ones within the next four years, until 2028. In particular, according to available data, the program includes total investments of 61.4 million euros until 2028 for the installation of 568,890 smart meters.