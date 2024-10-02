Armenia’s Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry visits Intracom Telecom’s facilities

The Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, Ruben Simonyan, visited the facilities of Intracom Telecom in Paiania.

He was welcomed by the Managing Director, Kartlos Edilashvili, and senior executives of the company.

During the visit, Simonyan was guided to the company’s Research & Development (R&D) laboratories and was informed about the group’s international activities, as well as cutting-edge technologies being developed in the country by Greek scientists. Particular emphasis was placed on the progress made by Intracom Telecom in Fixed Wireless Access technologies, specifically in the 5G frequency spectrum.

Prospects

Officials also discussed the prospect of further strengthening Intracom Telecom’s presence in Armenia.

Intracom Telecom employs 1,600 workers worldwide, of which 1,200 are located in Greece, while the company’s exports correspond to 70% of its turnover. Having prioritized research and development, Intracom Telecom annually invests approximately 10% of its revenue in activities that enhance innovation.