Alexandroupolis FSRU: LNG Terminal in commercial operation

The Commercial Operation of the Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal begins, with the aim of promoting the city as a new energy gateway for Central and Southeastern Europe.

More specifically, Gastrade announced that it is putting the Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal into commercial operation. It is one of the most important energy projects at European, regional, national and local level, which was designed, built, owned and will be operated by Gastrade. A landmark project envisioned 15 years ago by Dimitris Kopelouzos.

The project, a result of major collaborations, with an innovative concept, contributes to energy security and the diversification of the sources and energy supply routes of South-Eastern and Central Europe, decisively upgrading the role and importance of Greece in the modern energy map of Europe, making it the energy gateway for more than nine countries.

From the Final Investment Decision to the Commencement of Commercial Operation

The implementation of the project began to take shape after the Final Investment Decision (FID) on 27 January 2022 by Gastrade. Onshore and offshore construction work at Alexandroupolis progressed rapidly, with the construction of the floating LNG storage and regasification unit (FSRU) starting in February 2023 in Singapore. The FSRU sailed from the Seatrium shipyard on November 26, 2023, arriving in the waters of the Thracian Sea on December 17, 2023, where it moored in its permanent position.

Upon the successful completion of all operational tests and the issuance of the permit by the Ministry of Energy and Environment last summer, the project was brought into operational readiness, officially allowing the commencement of its commercial operation.

The Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal consists, in addition to the FSRU, of a subsea and onshore natural gas pipeline, which connects the FSRU to the National Natural Gas Transmission System and through it will deliver natural gas outside of Greece and to Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Moldova and Ukraine to the east, as well as Hungary and Slovakia to the west. The Floating Unit, named “ALEXANDROUPOLIS” in honor of the city and its residents, who embraced this ambitious project from the beginning, features state-of-the-art technology, with a maximum regasification capacity of 5.5 billion cubic meters per year.

The next day

A total of 14 Greek and international companies are participating commercially in the project, committing almost all of its capacity at least until 2030. At the same time, the launch of commercial operation of the project marks the expansion of the Vertical Corridor initiative, significantly strengthening its dynamics aiming to create a natural gas trading hub in Central and Southeastern Europe.

The Gastrade team, together with its strategic partners and shareholders, Elmina Kopelouzos, Gaslog, DEPA Commercial, Bulgartransgaz and DESFA, thanks all the agencies that contributed to the successful completion of this national project and remains committed to ensuring a more sustainable and secure energy future for Greece and Europe.