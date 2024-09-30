AADE launches sweeping tax inspections

Thousands of purchase and sale contracts, inheritances, parental benefits and donations of real estate are under the microscope of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

The goal is to have “opened” 2,500 files of “high risk” for tax evasion and “black” money laundering by the end of the year, and at the same time to have checked all the pending real estate transfer cases of 2018 which expire at the end of this year.

Audits in eight fields

In this context and based on the instructions given to the audit mechanism, audits will be carried on:

1. Property transfer tax cases with temporary property value.

2. Cases of first residence parental benefits. In these cases, it is checked whether the child is entitled to exemption from the parental allowance tax, due to primary residence.

3. Real estate transfer tax cases for which a first residence exemption was granted based on the value of the property.

4. Taxation cases of inheritances – gifts – parental benefits, which include securities, shares, stocks and generally businesses (not listed on a stock exchange).

5. Cases of special tax on real estate, regarding exemption documents.

6. Cases of transfer of real estate to foreigners within the framework of the “Golden Visa” program, but also outside of it.

7. Cases in which in the file did not have a certificate of payment or exemption from ENFIA for the transferred properties.

8. Cash real estate transfer cases with suspicion of using undeclared and “black” money for real estate purchases.