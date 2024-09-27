ELTA’s recovery plan: Changes in the way of operation and utilization of infrastructure

Development of synergies with third parties, outsourcing services, new products, reinforcement of the already extensive network and installation of boxes are among the plans of ELTA management in an effort to turn to a positive course.

“The management’s goal, after the merger with ELTA Courier, is to have all administrative services housed, concentrated, in a Dimand building, in Kato Patisia,” its CEO Grigoris Sklikas, said during the presentation of the financial results.

The move will begin in December and is expected to be completed in April 2025.

At the same time, the ELTA administration will soon proceed with a tender, in collaboration with the Superfund, in order to select a consultant who will undertake the valuation of the properties, estimated at 130 million euros.

According to the financial results announced by ELTA, the turnover stood at 243.285 million euros in 2023 compared to 249.765 million in 2022, showing a decrease of 3%. The Group also announced pre-tax losses of 6.9 million in 2023 against a loss of 17.86 million in 2022. The after-tax results amounted to a loss of 10.1 million euros versus a loss of 26.79 million euros in 2022.