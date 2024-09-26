Aegean: Flight cancellations to and from Israel and Lebanon

Aegean Airlines announced the cancellation of certain flights due to developments in the Middle East.

More specifically, Aegean is canceling all scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport until September 29, 2024.

At the same time, flights to and from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport are also canceled until 31 October, 2024.

“Passengers affected by the cancellations can contact the company on the phone number (+30) 210 6261000 and select new travel dates free of charge up to December 31, 2024. Alternatively, through the website aegeanair.com