Tikun Olam: GACP Certification by Q-Cert

Tikun Olam Greece, the first medical cannabis company in Greece, announced it has been awarded the GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) certification for the cultivation and production of medicinal cannabis.The certification was awarded by Q-CERT.

According to the announcement, Tikun Olam Greece has ultra-modern, state-of-the-art facilities in Corinth, certified according to EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) by the National Medicines Organization (E.O.F.).

The certification according to the requirements of the GACP protocol confirmed that the main priority of Tikun Olam Greece is quality assurance.

GACP certification, for a company that produces medicinal cannabis, is particularly important as it concerns good agricultural and collection practices related to the cultivation, harvesting and primary processing of medicinal cannabis. These guidelines have been developed to ensure that herbal products used in the pharmaceutical industry meet high standards of safety and quality.

Commitment to continuous quality and innovation

The Q-CERT certification confirms the commitment of Tikun Olam Greece to quality and innovation in the field of medical cannabis. In a rapidly evolving industry, where quality assurance and manufacturing process safety are more critical than ever, certifications such as EU-GMP and GACP constitute a fundamental need to strengthen patient confidence and continuously improve their care.

It is worth noting that Tikun Olam Greece, in parallel with the GACP certification and following the release of the finished products of medicinal cannabis in the form of dry flower which are distributed in the Greek market by PHARMASERV GREECE and Lavipharm, completes the development of other forms of finished products, such as medicinal cannabis mouth drops which are administered sublingually.