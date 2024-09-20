Labor market: The 3 most in-demand skills of the next 5 years

Technology is constantly developing, forcing employees to enhance their skills in order to meet the challenges of the future.

In a survey conducted by kariera.gr, focused on the prevailing trends in the field of recruitment, the most sought-after skills for the next five years are highlighted. It seems that AI dominates in the job market, with 51% of respondents indicating that they would be required to be trained in AI/Machine Learning. 28% characterized Data Analysis as a sought-after skill, while 15% chose Project Management as one of the most desired hard skills of the next five years.

74% of the survey participants believe that both technical and soft skills are equally necessary for an employee’s professional development, while 14% of respondents believe that only soft skills should be developed. 12% of participants believe that technical skills are necessary for their professional development.

Barriers to developing new skills

However, many employees do not develop new skills in their work environment. The most common answer to the question why this happens was the lack of time (45%), followed by the lack of resources (28%). The percentage of employees who do not find motivation to pursue the development of new skills was also high (21%), while 6% stated that they have limited access to such knowledge.

According to kariera.gr survey, soft skills are those that an employee usually needs to have and they vary depending on the profession. 43% of participants underlined that one of the most important soft skills an employee must have is adaptability, while 30% consider critical thinking to be a necessary skill for an employee to stand out in their work environment. 23% of participants consider communication important, while only 4% consider leadership to be more necessary.

The survey revealed that the majority of respondents perceive the development of skills not as a one-time action, but as an ongoing process. 48% of respondents say they need to continually invest in their training, while 30% believe they need to brush up on their skills every year. 16% answered that they should practice every semester, while only 5% believe that they should develop skills only when required.