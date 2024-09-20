Athens Stock Exchange -Terna Energy: Why investors are buying at 19.5 euros

Terna Energy is close to this year’s highs of 19.7 euros ahead of the conclusion of the sale to Masdar.

The share of the listed company on the Athens Stock Exchange has strengthened by more than 19.5 euros, heading for the 4th consecutive positive session, but also the 6th in the last seven days.

The upward movement, in fact, is accompanied by a satisfactory turnover.

Public offer

Meanwhile, eyes are turned to the imminent sale of the majority package to Masdar.

This is the necessary step for Masdar’s public offer to minority shareholders to follow. A development, which will transfer the full percentage of the company in the hands of the Arabs.

The price has been set at 20 euros/share. That is why we see in the last few days that there are buyers who want to take advantage of this small deviation between the current price and the price of the public offer.

The relevant procedures are estimated to “run” within the autumn, with the share of Terna Energy being deleted from the board of the Athens Stock Exchange. possibly early 2025.

It should be noted that the performance of Terna Energy exceeds 22% in 2024, while the cumulative increase from the year’s lows of 14.6 euros (January 31) reaches +33%.

Today the market value of the company, in which GEK TERNA remains the main shareholder with 37.9% (11.05% is held by George Peristeris), is estimated at 2.3 billion euros.