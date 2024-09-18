GEK TERNA: Investments in concessions and PPPs in SE Europe

GEK TERNA is expected to launch a new large investment cycle in the areas of concessions and PPPs inside and outside Greece, General Director of Business Development, Manos Moustakas, said at a conference on Infrastructure and Transport.

“Having already strategically placed ourselves in an industry where we have the competitive advantage, given the verticalization of the group and the capability of GEK TERNA to control any possible risk related to the project, we are fully prepared to claim any large concession project that is auctioned in wider SE Europe,” he said, adding that “since our capital adequacy is multiple times the corresponding projects expected in our country, we are also looking beyond Greece.”

According to Moustakas, GEK TERNA is moving to the future at a time when the opportunities for infrastructure investments in Greece and South-Eastern Europe are stabilizing, with reasonable returns.

“We believe that the development plan of GEK TERNA fully meets the needs of the international investment community: clear targeting, efficient structure, verticalization with competitive advantages, specialized expertise in the design, financing, implementation and operation of large infrastructure projects, as well as healthy fundamentals, stable and strong cash flows over decades,” he added.

Investments

Highlighting the superiority of the GEK TERNA group in the specific sector, Moustakas noted that, with the existing cash reserves of the parent company, the expected dividends from all the projects that are or will be commissioned in the next few years as well as the additional liquidity from the sale of TERNA ENERGY, the total investment capacity of the group exceeds 3 billion euros. Taking into account the possibility of leverage through borrowing, this amount is multiplied.