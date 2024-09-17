IOBE: Weakening of business expectations in industry

Α slight decline in expectations was recorded in the industrial sector, according to a survey by the Institute for Economic and Industrial Research Foundation (IOBE).

More specifically, the index of business expectations in industry fell in August to 99.4 points (from 101.4 points a month ago), at a lower level than the corresponding last year (106.4 points).

The positive balance of forecasts for employment appears strengthened, while there was a marginal decrease as far as production is concerned in the coming months.

At the same time, there was a slight increase in the positive balance of price forecasts. During the summer period, positive expectations seem to remain in various sectors, with some “correction” in the upward trend of the last months.

A rise in the index for consumer goods due to production was recorded, as well as a decline for intermediate goods and a stronger one for capital goods due to demand forecasts.

The survey shows a 10.8% increase in industrial production in July compared to a year ago in Greece, and a 1.7% decrease in the EU-27.

Mixed trends were observed in the industrial sectors in July. In particular, increases for manufacturing (9.9%) and electricity (14.5%), but a decline in mining and quarrying (1.9%).

In sectors of high importance to the Greek economy, there was a strengthening in basic metals (14.7%) and food (14%) but a decline in pharmaceuticals (-4.1%).