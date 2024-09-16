Passenger traffic up 5.4% in Jan-Aug 2024

Passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rose 5.4% in January-August 2024, according to provisional figures.

More specifically, passenger arrivals and departures on both foreign and domestic flights reached 8,184,830 compared with 7,762,918 during the same period last year.

Significant increase in passenger traffic in August

The state airport of Heraklion “Nikos Kazantzakis” served 1,674,908 passengers this August, i.e. an increase of 4.6% compared to last year. At the same time, the most significant increases in passenger traffic at the airports managed by CAA in August 2024 compared to last year were recorded at the airports of Kasos 60.4%, Milos 36.3% and Sitia 29.8%.

39 airports

Statistics for January-August 2024 for all 39 airports in the country (24 CAA-managed airports plus 14 managed by FRAPORT GREECE) showed a 9.1% increase in passenger traffic, which increased to 54,769,867 passenger arrivals and departures from 50,191,061 in the same period in 2023.

The number of aircraft arrivals and departures over the same period for all 39 airports, for which air traffic control is mainly a CAA responsibility, increased by 6.8% over the eight-month period last year, with a total of 415,121 flights operated in January-August 2024, up from 388,579 flights in January-August 2023.