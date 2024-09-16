Digital Work Card: About 1.5 million workers have already adopted the measure

The implementation of the Digital Work Card measure has been considered particularly satisfactory based on figures showing an increase in the overtime recorded compared to the past.

A typical example is that of supermarkets. Based on the data of the “ERGANI” Information System, an increase of +61.2% has been recorded in declared overtime from the launch of the measure until the end of 2023.

A total of 73,000 businesses, with 750,000 employees from banks, large supermarkets, insurance companies, security companies, public entities, industry and retail, fully implement the Digital Labor Card, while its use was recently extended on a pilot basis in tourism and food sectors. It is expected to be fully implemented as of March 1, 2025.

Approximately 1,500,000 employees in the largest sectors of the domestic economy are now expected to use the Digital Card when entering and leaving their workplace, accurately recording the time of their physical presence in the office. The measure is expected to be gradually extended to all kinds of businesses.