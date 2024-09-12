Water shortage cost amounts to 5.9 billion

An investment gap that can reach as much as 5 billion euros has been recorded in the upgrade of water supply networks, especially if the lack of rain continues as a consequence of the climate crisis.

Based on data presented by Environment Minister Theodoros Skylakakis and the CEO of EYDAP, Haris Sahinis, in a special press conference on the problem of water scarcity, the investments proposed amount to 5.9 billion euros (2 billion euros for 681 new projects and 3.9 billion for 1,446 upgrade-replacement projects).

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the projects and financing that have been secured today are as follows:

Water supply, sewage and desalination projects, amounting to 200 million euros from the NSRF.

Emergency projects against water scarcity amounting to 80 million euros financed by the Public Investment Program (PIP) of the Interior Ministry.

Regarding Athens, there is a significant decrease in water reserves – from 1,100 million m3 (data – October 2022) to below 700 million m3 (estimate for October 2024). In case of continued drought, the existing water reserves are enough for about 4 years.

Among other things, a water transfer project is underway from rivers that feed the Kremasta lake (medium term) and the lake itself which is located between the prefectures of Aitoloakarnania and Evrytania (long term). These are projects with a total budget of 750 million euros which, however, are still in the initial study stage and therefore it is not excluded that they “get stuck” during the tender process.

The ministry also referred to the option of desalination as a strategic reserve or as an immediate implementation measure, while among the other measures under consideration is the reuse of water coming from Psittalia for industrial use and irrigation.