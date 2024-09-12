INTRALOT signs contract extension with Lotterywest in Western Australia

INTRALOT S.A. announced that its subsidiary INTRALOT Australia has signed an extension of its contract with Lotterywest, the state lottery in Western Australia, for an additional two years and with an option to extend for one more year.

This extension allows INTRALOT Australia to continue providing its lottery operating system and services for the operation of Lotterywest beyond 2026.

“For the last 17 years, Lotterywest has been a valued customer of INTRALOT Australia, benefiting from INTRALOT’s lottery solutions that elevate player experience and help Lotterywest fulfill its mission of supporting good causes within the Western Australian community,” according to the announcement.