Aegean: Turnover up 10% in H1 – Higher EBITDA

AEGEAN announced that it continued to grow, offering 5.4 million seats, 9% more than in 2023, with passenger traffic up 8%. Growth was balanced between the international network with 2.6 million passengers (up 9%) and the domestic network with 1.8 million passengers (up 8%). The occupancy rate reached 81.2%.

Consolidated turnover exceeded by 10% the first half of 2023, reaching 749.1 million euros, while the total earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation (EBITDA) reached 147.6 million, recording an increase of 6 %, compared to the same period last year.

Gerogiannis: We have already launched strategic decisions that cover the entire scope of the Aegean ecosystem

“The figures of the first half remain particularly strong, despite the increase in the capacity offered, but also the important operational and regulatory requirements that burden our costs. Given the high seasonality of demand, it is important that we have managed to leave behind us the difficult years when Aegean was loss-making.”

“Based on prudence and planning, we have already launched strategic decisions that cover the entire scope of the Aegean ecosystem from the 4 new Airbus A321neos with a significantly longer range and a new specially configured passenger cabin, to serve markets outside the EU, the development of the Aircraft Maintenance Center and the Crew Training Center as well as the most recent strategic investment of participation and cooperation with Volotea, actions that consolidate and strengthen Aegean in the European aviation market. The steps continue and are calculated, carefully, but always enough to give a dynamic which supports the development of the Company, our people and we believe also the country,” Gerogiannis added.