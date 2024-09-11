Fourlis: Profits soar in H1; consolidated sales up 4.2%

Fourlis Group recorded sales growth from all activities in the first half of 2024, with consolidated sales showing an increase of 4.2% to 257.0 million euros and sales from retail rising 2.2%, reaching 245.1 million euros.

According to the announcement, the increase in sales was mainly supported by the sporting goods sector (INTERSPORT stores), the positive dynamics in sales of the home equipment and furniture sector (IKEA stores), while a significant performance was presented by the Group’s new retail activity in the sector Health and Wellness, Holland & Barrett. Consolidated revenue was also supported by significant growth in Trade Estates’ third-party revenue.

The Group’s gross profit amounted to 125.6 million euros in the first half of 2024 from 112.4 million euros in the first half of 2023, with the Group’s gross profit margin standing at 48.9% in the first half of 2024 compared to last year’s gross profit margin of 45.6%, supported by all Group businesses.

Group retail sales amounted to 245.1 million euros in the first half of 2024 from 239.9 million euros in the first half of 2023, up 2.2%, The increase in sales came from an increase in 3.6% in sports retail (Intersport stores), the positive growth of home equipment and furniture retail (IKEA stores), as well as the significant performance of Holland & Barrett stores.

The Group’s e-commerce is gaining further momentum, representing 17% of the Group’s total retail revenue in the first half compared to 14% in the corresponding half of the previous year, supported by all of the Group’s retail operations.