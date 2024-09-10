Logo Image

Travlos: We will work with our European partners to secure shipping and Europe’s interests

(Φωτ. ΕΕΕ/MALIAKOS_PHOTOS)

The Hellenic Shipowners’ Association welcomes Mario Draghi’s report “The Future of the Competitiveness of the European Union”, published οn Tuesday, which recognizes the strategic role of shipping in defending European competitiveness, supply chain security and autonomy.

“We will work with our European partners, officials and institutions to ensure that Europe’s shipping and interests remain protected in an increasingly uncertain world,” the president of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, Melina Travlos, underlined.

