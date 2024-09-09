METKA acquires MT ATE for 14 million euros

METLEN Energy & Metals announced that its 100% subsidiary METKA ATE has signed an agreement for the acquisition of all shares of the company M.T. ATE.

M.T. ATE was established in 1998 and operates in the undertaking and construction of public and private technical projects, specializing in environmental projects. Among others, it holds a top-tier contractor certificate (4th class) in the special category of the Register of Contractors (MEEP) for “Water cleaning and processing projects for liquid, solid, and gaseous waste.”

Additionally, it is involved in building, hydraulic and special industrial, construction projects.

This acquisition is part of METKA’s strategic plan to expand its activities in the environmental projects sector (liquid and solid waste management, waste treatment and recycling units, maintenance of all types of environmental projects) as well as the deepening of its capacity in the promising public and private construction sector.

With the additional portfolio of environmental projects from M.T. ATE and the related expertise, METKA strengthens its ability to pursue new projects and increase its market share in a rapidly growing sector.

It should be noted that METKA, a subsidiary of METLEN, was created after the corporate transformation in 2022 with the goal of upgrading the company’s infrastructure and construction sector. It has extensive experience in the infrastructure sector, holding a 7th-class contractor certificate, and now specializes in construction activities, undertaking infrastructure projects such as roadworks, buildings, railways, port works, etc., as well as solid and liquid waste management projects.

According to its strategic plan, METKA aims to establish itself as one of the leading representatives of the infrastructure sector in Greece and expand its activities to promote growth and profitability.

The purchase price for the acquisition of 100% of M.T. ATE shares amounted to approximately 14 million euros.

The transaction is subject to all necessary approvals from the Hellenic Competition Commission.