American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce highlights Greece’s significant perspectives in energy

The 8th Southeast Europe Energy Forum was organized in Thessaloniki by the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

In his statements to “Naftemporiki”, Alexandros Kostopoulos, secretary general of the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, stated:

“For the 8th year, the Southeast Europe Energy Forum gathered representatives from leading companies, government organizations and think tanks from the United States, who once again confirmed Greece’s extremely important perspectives in the field of energy amid significant changes, multifaceted geopolitical challenges, but also the new situation brought about by the climate crisis. Common denominator, the need for flexibility and resilience.”

We are living in one of the most interesting periods, with incredible challenges and tectonic changes and “what we see at the Hellenic American Chamber is that, at least from the US, our country is still and is – perhaps for the first time – a unique investment destination as well as a business destination for collaborations,” in addition to being a growing tourist destination, the general secretary of the Hellenic-American Chamber, Alexandros Kostopoulos, pointed out to NaftemporikiTV.

According to him, the most striking example is Thessaloniki, where US companies have come and hired up to 1,200 people, working on projects all over the world.

The 8th Energy Forum, Kostopoulos emphasized, was attended by the US ambassadors from all over the Balkans, the energy ministers from all over the Balkans, the largest energy companies and “everyone agrees that Greece is currently at a crossroads of positive developments and even the difficult geopolitical crises of our time help our country if we make proper use of them.”