Sky Express: Partnership with ITA Airways, the Italian national carrier

Sky Express has announced its partnership with ITA Airways, the Italian national carrier.

The new partnership further strengthens the network of strategic interline partnerships, creating new prospects for interconnecting the country.

This is a strategic choice and collaboration of the company with the national air carrier of Italy, thanks to which passengers from Italy but also from all over the world can travel to the largest network of Greek destinations served by SKY express. Accordingly, passengers traveling from every corner of Greece – but also from Larnaca, Cyprus – with SKY express, can continue their journey, via Rome and Milan, either to other Italian cities or to destinations outside Europe and in fact during the whole year.

According to the company’s announcement, the addition of ITA Airways to the portfolio of strategic partnerships of SKY express with the largest global air carriers, strengthens the international position of the company, but also the prospects of interconnecting the country and consolidating the national tourism product. The same purpose is served by the remaining 20 interline agreements with leading partners around the world, among which are: Air France, Airtransat, Air Serbia, American Airlines, British Airways, Condor Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Delta Airlines, Easyjet, El AL Israel Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, KLM, Lot Airlines Middle East Airlines, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, Transavia and Turkish Airlines.

“We are strengthening our presence”

Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer of SKY express said: “This is an important air carrier with great potential that is added to our portfolio of interline partnerships. This particular partnership with ITA Airways further strengthens the options we offer our passengers from Greece and Cyprus to travel to destinations within Italy and at the same time benefit from network connectivity to international destinations. Accordingly, passengers from all over the world have the opportunity to travel to any of the 33 destinations we operate in Greece. With this new collaboration, we further strengthen our presence in the Italian market, staying true to our commitment to strengthening the national tourism product.”