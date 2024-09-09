US Ambassador: “The transatlantic relationship is necessary”

The US is a pillar and defender of democracy and it is not going to withdraw from NATO and Europe, the US ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, underlined addressing the Fourth Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit.

“There are challenges in the region that have intensified since 2022, when a European state was invaded and there are some who believe they can forcefully change the borders and the security architecture that we have enjoyed for many decades and which is now at stake,” the US ambassador to Greece stated.

He added: “I think that Europe knows that there is no longer the peace that existed in the ’90s and that the role of the USA is very important for global security. I have heard concerns that we will not honor Article 5 (of the North East Pact) and that we will withdraw from NATO, we will withdraw from Europe. This is not going to happen, the recent history of the last few decades has shown that this has not happened and will not happen. We understand our place in the world, we understand that we are the pillar and the defender of democracy, but we also understand and recognize that this work must be done in cooperation with all our allies, that the transatlantic relationship is essential.”

Alternative solutions

The US ambassador also made special reference to the achievement of interconnectivity in the energy sector, underlining that energy security is global, national, international security, pointing out that alternative solutions are provided for energy independence from Russia and that the Vertical Physical Corridor Gas and interconnectors in which Greece plays a central role are incredibly important.