Habeck to “N”: The business and economic cooperation between Greece and Germany is excellent

The German Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economic Affairs, Robert Habeck, commented on the economic cooperation between Greece and Germany with his statement to “Naftemporiki” and Michalis Psilos, on the sidelines of the 88th TIF.

“We have excellent cooperation with Greece, we also celebrated the 100 years of the German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” Habeck said to “Naftemporiki”.

“We can do even better, the business and economic cooperation is excellent,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis: An opportunity to strengthen our bilateral economic ties

Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, together with the Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Robert Habeck, inaugurated the pavilion of the Federal Republic of Germany, honored country of this year’s 88th TIF.

Mitsotakis thanked Germany for accepting the invitation and the challenge to be the honored country of the 88th TIF.

“If it wasn’t for the strong business and economic ties between our two countries, I don’t think it would have been possible to fill this space,” the Prime Minister emphasized and noted that, “the fact that we have 130 companies here proves the strong economic ties between Greece and Germany. This is precisely the testimony to the fact that we have built a very strong economic bilateral partnership.”

“This fair is also an opportunity to strengthen our bilateral, economic ties, to identify new opportunities, but also because this, as you pointed out, is a rare international fair,” he said and added: “We are faced with tremendous challenges, on particularly sensitive issues such as the green transition and climate change – we have been directly affected by the climate crisis as most Mediterranean countries.”