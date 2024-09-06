ELSTAT: Unemployment’s decline below 10% confirmed in Q2

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced that its labor force survey for the second quarter of 2024 shows a decline in unemployment below 10% for the first time since 2009.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, “this confirms the government’s employment policy, as unemployment has decreased by 7.1 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2019.”

Minister of Labor and Social Security Niki Kerameus highlighted that the ELSTAT survey confirms that the government’s persistent efforts under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since 2019 are yielding results.

“For the first time in the last 15 years, with confirmed quarterly data, unemployment has fallen below 10%,” Kerameus stated, adding: “We have now entered the core of unemployment. We will intensify our efforts to further boost employment for women, youth, people with disabilities, and retirees.”