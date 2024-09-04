Athens Stock Market: Which stocks offer the highest 12-month returns – Up to +80% profits

The Athens General Index shows an average return of 8.5% in the last 12 months, continuing to reward those investors who have trusted the prospects of the Greek listed companies.

In fact, there are certain shares, which stand out significantly and offer spectacular profits, reaching up to +70% or +80%.

Blue chips

The case of Titan Cement is typical, which is recording a rally of +71%, having climbed up to the historical high of 33.3 euros. This translates into a market value of over 2.5 billion euros.

Cenergy’s share has risen by at least +33% in the 12-month period, while a few days ago it reached a record high of 10 euros, reflecting a capitalization of at least 1.8 billion euros.

GEK TERNA has received a significant “boost” from the recent deal to sell its stake in Terna Energy, seeing the share soaring by +32% and remaining consistently above 17 euros, at the highest points since ‘ 00.

As far as banks are concerned, Eurobank presents the best performance with cumulative gains of +28%, while the shares of National Bank and Bank of Piraeus follow at +23% and +21%, respectively.

In High Capitalization, Sarantis and Coca-Cola stand out. The former, despite the ongoing correction, is still gaining +28% in the last 12 months, while the latter has returned to 4-year highs (34 euros), thanks to an overall change of at least +23%, which has brought the listed company to the level of 12.5 billion euros in terms of stock market valuation.

Mid-caps with yields of up to 80%

Special mention should also be made of Mid-Cap companies, where Optima Bank’s stock undoubtedly stands out. Although it has not yet completed 12 months of presence on the stock market, the bank is recording a rally of 80%, having climbed to historical highs of 13 euros (capitalization of 950 million euros).

Intralot and Intrakat shares have gained more than 60% in the 12 months, with Kri-Kri stock hovering around +50% and Intracom Holdings offering a return of +42%.

The highest 12-month returns for Large & Mid Cap stocks