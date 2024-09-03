Mobile antennas: The debate on increasing the limits of electromagnetic radiation opens

The Ministry of Digital Governance established a 9-member committee that will examine the need to readjust the limits of the public’s exposure to electromagnetic radiation from mobile telephony networks.

The harmonization of the limits of electromagnetic radiation to the international standards is a constant request of the mobile telephony companies as a condition for the full utilization of the 5G frequency spectrum and the transition to fully autonomous 5G networks (5G Stand Alone – 5G SA).

Today the limits of electromagnetic radiation are set at 70%, in relation to international guidelines and at 60% when the antenna is at a distance of less than 300 meters from nurseries, schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

According to the decision signed by the Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou, the professor of the Department of Applied Physics and Environmental Physics of the Faculty of Sciences of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, member of the Scientific Committee on Health, Environmental and Emerging Risks of the European Commission (SCHEER), Theodoros Samaras, was appointed as president of the committee.

The task of the special nine-member committee in particular is a) the study and evaluation of the limits of exposure of the public to electromagnetic radiation, in accordance with the directives of the European Union b) the collection and evaluation of all relevant research, having taken into account the needs for safe exposure limits, especially for sensitive populations c) conclusions on the harmonization of exposure limits and d) proposals for amendments to legislation.