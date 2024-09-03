Logo Image

Electricity: 1.4 cents per kilowatt hour the September subsidy

English

Electricity: 1.4 cents per kilowatt hour the September subsidy

(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΕΥΣΤΑΘΙΟΥ / EUROKINISSI)

The prices of the "green" electricity tariffs for September have already been announced by the suppliers

The subsidy on September electricity bills was set at 1.4 cents/kWh.

The prices of the “green” electricity tariffs for September have already been announced by the suppliers.

In detail

• ELLINOIL 15.98 cents per kilowatt hour from 15.80 in August
• Volterra 17.21 cents per kilowatt hour from 17.21 in August
• Volton 19.47 cents per kilowatt hour from 17.89 in August
• Solar Energy 16.00 cents per kilowatt hour from 19.43 in August
• Natural Gas Hellenic Energy Company 17.35 cents per kilowatt hour from 16.99 in August
• NRG 18.73 cents per kilowatt hour from 18.73 in August
• Elpedison 15.85 cents (from 15.85 in August) per kilowatt hour for the first 100 kilowatt hours and 19.95 cents (from 19.95 in August) for the rest.
• Zenith 15.83 cents per kilowatt hour from 27.91 in August
• Heron 15.87 cents per kilowatt hour from 15.87 in August
• Protergia 15.99 cents per kilowatt hour from 15.99 in August
• We Energy 19.10 cents per kilowatt hour from 24.36 in August
• OTE Estate 17.42 cents per kilowatt hour from 16.81 in August

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube