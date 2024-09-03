Electricity: 1.4 cents per kilowatt hour the September subsidy

The subsidy on September electricity bills was set at 1.4 cents/kWh.

The prices of the “green” electricity tariffs for September have already been announced by the suppliers.

In detail

• ELLINOIL 15.98 cents per kilowatt hour from 15.80 in August

• Volterra 17.21 cents per kilowatt hour from 17.21 in August

• Volton 19.47 cents per kilowatt hour from 17.89 in August

• Solar Energy 16.00 cents per kilowatt hour from 19.43 in August

• Natural Gas Hellenic Energy Company 17.35 cents per kilowatt hour from 16.99 in August

• NRG 18.73 cents per kilowatt hour from 18.73 in August

• Elpedison 15.85 cents (from 15.85 in August) per kilowatt hour for the first 100 kilowatt hours and 19.95 cents (from 19.95 in August) for the rest.

• Zenith 15.83 cents per kilowatt hour from 27.91 in August

• Heron 15.87 cents per kilowatt hour from 15.87 in August

• Protergia 15.99 cents per kilowatt hour from 15.99 in August

• We Energy 19.10 cents per kilowatt hour from 24.36 in August

• OTE Estate 17.42 cents per kilowatt hour from 16.81 in August