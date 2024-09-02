AustriaCard Holdings aiming at the markets of Neo and Challenger Banks and Fintech

Τhe AustriaCard Holdings group is focusing on the emerging market of Neo and Challenger Banks and Fintech internationally, as the group’s management emphasized during the briefing to analysts.

According to the company’s data, Neo and Challenger Bank market revenue is expected to reach 325-463 billion dollars by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2028.

There are about 100 banks worldwide that offer different types of financial services and digital ways of managing money.

The AustriaCard Holdings Group holds a leading position with the Challenger Banks in Europe, with a share of up to 50% and a share of up to 10% in the US. It is worth noting that the listed company’s business footprint spans 16 countries around the world.

In the meantime, as highlighted during the analysts briefing, AustriaCard Holdings is accelerating its contacts with the investment community abroad and in Greece. In this context, the management is considering organizing an investor day in Austria by the end of 2024 in order to present the company’s prospects to investors as well as its course on the two capital markets where it trades, in Athens and Vienna.

Regarding the company’s financial performance, the management pointed out that the increase in turnover in the first half of 2024 is mainly due to the Digital Transformation Technologies sector, whose revenue almost quadrupled compared to last year.

This is a result of the Group’s focus on this category of solutions and the main factors contributing to the growth are the digitization projects of the public sector in Greece, as well as the continued growth of this category of solutions in the Romanian market.